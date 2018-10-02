It's a dog's life at Burnley hotel nominated for major tourism award

Dogs big and small are in for a surprise treat when they visit Burnley’s award-winning Holiday Inn Express hotel.

“Prepare to be pampered, pooches” is the message from the dog-loving hotel team who are in line for a major tourism award as Lancashire’s best dog friendly hotel.

Even the fussiest of four legged “guests” is sure to find something to bark about when their owners check into the Holiday Inn Express.

The hotel, which has been shortlisted in the Lancashire Tourism Awards, lays on a mouthwatering array of mutt munchies including “Pooch Pawseco” for girlie dogs and “Bottom Sniffer” doggy beer for the boys.

Guests can even ask for a slice of terrier toast and eggs bonio to satisfy the every whim of their hungry hounds.

Guest services manager Katie Peel is the hotel’s official dog welcomer and hands out doggy gift packs on arrival, containing dog treats, drinks, poo bags and a guide to a host of local dog friendly walks.

Each guest will find a comfy dog bed in the hotel bedroom and as the hotel is a designated dog friendly venue, owners are able to bring their dogs into the public areas of the hotel.

This forward thinking approach to welcoming guests and their pets, is part of a unique initiative by Starboard Hotels, owner of the Holiday Inn, who's portfolio includes 20 hotels across the UK under various world leading brands including the Holiday Inn, Days Inn, Best Western and Ibis brands.

All of Starboard’s hotels are taking a lead from the Holiday Inn Express and becoming dog friendly, responding to the demands of the modern traveller.

Working with the guide dog owners to improve facilities and accessibility at all of Starboard’s hotels has helped enhance the guest experience for the dog friendly guest and all hotel guests in general.

Holiday Inn Express general manager Steve Walmsley explains: "We welcome dozens of dogs and their owners into the hotel. We know how well looked after these dogs are and thought it would be a good idea to create a special doggy offering for our canine friends.

"It's taken quite a lot of thinking up and we enlisted our own dogs as taste testers.”

The hotel is also working with the Dogs Trust to raise funds for this national charity by asking local people and business owners to drop off their used, branded ink cartridges for recycling in a special yellow recycling box in the hotel reception.

One dog owning guest commented: “Our dogs love coming to the Holiday Inn, we are all made to feel so welcome. The dogs are given their own bowls, beds and snacks. All carefully thought through. It is quite exceptional service and the dogs even get their own welcome letter from the manager.”