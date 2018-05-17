It’s a trip down memory lane for Ribble Valley head chef Grieg

An award-winning Ribble Valley inn is serving up dishes of nostalgia later this month to celebrate its head chef and general manager’s 20th year there.



Grieg Barnes (47) started at the Spread Eagle at Sawley in May 1998 as a sous chef before becoming head chef and then joint general manager alongside his wife Natalie.

And to celebrate his 20th anniversary, Grieg will be offering, from May 21st to June 3rd, old favourites from his menus two decades ago.

Grieg has picked up a plethora of awards including Lancashire Life Restaurant of the Year, Morning Advertiser Best Pub Food Winner, two AA Rosettes, Michelin Bib, Morning Advertiser Gastro Pub of the Year, Team Excellence Ribble Valley Tourism Awards, Business Innovation Personality of the Year Ribble Valley Tourism Awards. Greig has also won an Acorn Award with The Caterer.