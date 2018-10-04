It's going to be a 'Happa Hallowe'en' for Burnley horse charity

A Burnley horse sanctuary is setting up for a truly spooktacular half-term with activities for families throughout the school holidays.



Happa, based at Shores Hey Farm in Briercliffe, kicks things off on Saturday, October 20th, with Helga’s Monster Trail.

Available throughout half term, visitors will be asked to help Helga’s monster friends to pull themselves together in time for Helga’s Party by finding the monster parts around the yard for £2 per activity sheet.

The Novelty Dog Show returns on Sunday, October 21st, with classes from Most Handsome Dog to Most Super Awesome Hallowe'en Costume. Each class cost £3 with the chance to win some great prizes. Registration starts at 11am and the dhow starts at noon.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, from 10am – noon, there will be the regular Little Neddies play group for pre-school children.

Visitors can enjoy a free tasty bowl of chef’s homemade pumpkin soup on Wednesday, October 24th, as long as there's some left.

Children aged between seven and 16 years old can participate in Own a Pony day from 10am until 3pm on Wednesday, October 25th, with hands on practical activities to teach responsible ownership of equines. Places, which are limited, cost £35 per person, with lunch included.

For Clarets fans, Thursday, October 25th, sees a visit from a Burnley Football Club player in the café at Shores Hey Farm, Visitors are invited to go along and grab a selfie or autograph between 2 and 3-30pm.

Finally the week ends with the scarily fantastic Helga’s Halloween Party from noon until 2pm on Friday, October 26th. The party includes games, refreshments and a fancy dress competition for all youngsters for £8.95 per person.

HAPPA’s Education and Event’s Co-ordinator Maria Hurley said: “We are really looking forward to all the half-term activities, especially Helga’s Halloween Party.

"Families will have a chilling chance to meet horrible Helga and hear a revolting Hallowe'en story; have a go at some scary Halloween crafts, including making a hair-raising Hallowe'en Tommy Trotter and a gruesomely grisly mask.

"We will also have a creepy fancy dress parade and competition judged by the terrifying Tommy Trotter himself."

Funds raised through activities and events held at the Shores Hey Farm feed straight back into the charity to continue rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing equines from cruelty and neglect.

For further bookings or enquiries ring 01282 455992 or email enquiries@happa.org.uk