"It's like winning an Oscar, Bafta, and a Golden Globe": high-flying Pendle business scoops top prizes at British Asian Wedding Awards

Having worked with the likes of the BBC, Red Bull, Mercedes-Benz, and Skydive Dubai, a Pendle video production company has once again cemented its place at the top of the UK's media industry, winning a brace of awards at the 2019 British Asian Wedding Awards.



Named both the North West and the Overall Videographer of the Year, Amor Media Productions came away from the awards ceremony earlier this month with its already-glimmering reputation further enhanced, with the Nelson-born founder, Mujahaid Bin Jamshaid (33) speaking of his "total shock", saying it's "like wining an Oscar, Bafta, and a Golden Globe all on the same night."

Mujahaid receiving his awards.

Having also won both awards for best North West and Overall videographer in 2017, Amor has come roaring back to form after only making the shortlist in 2018, continuing to show they are amongst the industry's true big-hitters and are on course to get even bigger.

"This is such an amazing achievement, no words can describe how I feel," said Mujahaid. "Amor Media Productions has been my soul and passion for the last 10 years. The business has flourished from a being small start-up in Nelson and [after winning in 2017], you never imagine two years later you would be winning such a prestigious award again.

"Being a finalist is an achievement in itself as there were over 500 of the UK’s top film companies nominated," added Mujahaid, whose company now has offices in Manchester, London, Dubai, and Nelson. "When our name was announced it was unbelievable, but then to be crowned for the second time was something out of this world."

Established by Mujahaid - a former investment banker with HSBC who has a first in economics from the University of Manchester - after he quit his job in finance to work as a wedding videographer, Amor began life with the help of a £2,000 Pendle Business Support Grant and has since blossomed into a video and marketing behemoth whose clients include Atlantis The Palm in Dubai, Celtic Manor Resort, Jumeirah, the University of Central Lancashire, and the University of Manchester.

Having launched a digital marketing and advertising agency sister brand, Amor Digital Now, the company is increasingly moving into the commercial marketing sector with its work regularly seen by millions of people. Nevertheless, Amor has still maintained that reputation as one of the UK's best wedding video companies.

"I started this journey into the unknown with my heart, desire, and love for story telling," explained Mujahaid. "We shot some of the world’s most luxurious and extravagant weddings; the team was flying around the world as the demand for our work was unprecedented.

"I wanted to pursue something in life which I enjoyed and film-making allowed me to express my creative side to a whole new level: whatever you do in life, I always believe follow your passion and love - you are sure to succeed," he added. "I am extremely fortunate to be working in a role which I absolutely love and see it more of my hobby than an actual job.

"I want to thank all our customers and loyal supporters who have been with us from the start," Mujahaid continued. "I'm really proud that we have put Nelson on the map. Success is no accident: it is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing."

For more information on Amor, head to www.amormediaproductions.co.uk and www.amordigitalnow.com