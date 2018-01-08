Jackie's birthday mission to find the trio who share her landmark day

A mum-of-two, who was born on New Year's Day 50 years ago, would love to get in touch with the three other babies born in the same hospital on that day.

Jackie Sherburn arrived in the world on January 1st, 1967, the only girl to be born at the former Burnley Bank Hall Hospital, on that day.

Jackie with her husband Tony, daughter Lauren and son Nathan, who was also born on New Year's Day.

The three other new arrivals were all boys and, as was tradition for many years, the four babes were photographed and featured in the Burnley Express.

And having birthdays on January 1st turned out to be something of a tradition for Jackie's family too.

Her sister, Wendy, arrived on New Year's Day three years after Jackie and to make it a triple, Jackie's son, Nathan, who is now 22, is also a New Year's Day baby.

Celebrating the big 50 prompted Jackie, a learning mentor at St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School in Burnley, to think about the boys who shared her birthday and where they are now.

This cutting from the Burnley Express shows the four babies born, including Jackie, on New Year's Day in 1967, at the former Bank Hall Hospital in Burnley.

Jackie, who lives with her husband, Tony, and also has a 19-year-old daughter called Lauren, said: "Looking at the cutting from the Burnley Express made me wonder what had become of the baby boys born on that day and if they had all stayed in in the area.

"It would be nice to find out what had happened to them and maybe have a little reunion."

Although she doesn't have their first names the surnames of the trio born on that day are Mason, Hartley and Crorken.

*Are you one of the three baby boys born at Bank Hall on New Year's Day? If you are please get in touch with reporter Sue Plunkett at sue.plunkett@jpress.co.uk or contact her on 01282 478158.