Jay’s charity song storms Amazon music charts

A Nelson singer-songwriter's ballad about a boy who died of meningitis has surpassed Cliff Richard in an Amazon music chart.

Celebrities Matt Lucas and Leigh Francis AKA Keith Lemon are backing A Song For Edward on Twitter, which has reached No.11 in Amazon Best Sellers and No.2 in the Hot New Releases charts.

Liz and Edward Dee. (s)

The track was written by Jay Stansfield (38), who owns The Song-writing Company and is the vocalist of Burnley punk band ALL HAIL HYENA, in tribute to Edward Dee.

Jay said: "It feels bizarre, amazing and overwhelming. It's humbling that so many people are supporting us, especially as we've got to this position without help from a PR company. It would be great to say the track is an Amazon best-seller.

"But we need to keep pushing it and go for gold as we want to get it to number one in the official music charts."

Edward was just 10-years-old when he died of meningitis 18 months ago. His mum, Liz Dee, set up charity The Edward Dee Fund following his death to raise awareness of both meningitis and sepsis. All proceeds from the ballad will go towards this charity.

Comedian Matt Lucas and fictional character Keith Lemon have shown their support by retweeting Jay's messages about the song on Twitter.

BAFTA-winning actor Jason Watkins, who starred in Line of Duty and the 2014 ITV drama The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, has also promised to write about the song on Twitter.

John became involved with UK Sepsis Trust after losing his daughter to the illness in 2010.

"He's a really nice guy and the song just clicked with him, as it has for many people," Jay added.

"We need people with influence to get behind it so we can get it into people's minds and raise more awareness of both sepsis and meningitis.

"We were buzzing when we found out it had reached number two in the Amazon charts and beat Cliff Richard's track, Rise Up, which is the Record of the Week on Radio Two.

"We've had such amazing feedback and it proves that if you have enough drive and commitment and you put in enough time and energy, you can achieve anything."

A Song For Edward is available on Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play and Spotify. Alternatively visit https://jaystansfield2.wixsite.com/songwriting/a-song-for-edward

For more information or to make a donation please visit www.theedwarddeefund.org or to sponsor Liz in her fundraising efforts, please send an email to contact@theedwarddeefund.org