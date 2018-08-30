Jimmy McIlroy funeral details announced

Details have been released on the funeral of Clarets legend Jimmy McIlroy, which will take place this Friday at Turf Moor.



Jimmy’s funeral cortege will pass along Harry Potts Way between 12-30pm and 12-45pm, before a private ceremony takes place in the James Hargreaves Stand.

Those wishing to pay their respects will be welcome to line Harry Potts Way, which will be closed to traffic from midday. A barriered position will also be available within the footprint of the stadium, in front of the Jimmy McIlroy Stand.

Invited guests for the service arriving by car are requested to approach the stadium via Ormerod Yard, located via Belvedere Road.

Following the service, which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Lancashire, the funeral cortege will leave Turf Moor at approximately 2pm and travel along Harry Potts Way on Jimmy’s final journey. Harry Potts Way will remain closed to traffic at this time.

The cortege will then make its way along Centenary Way, Manchester Road and Rossendale Road, en-route to a private burial at Burnley Cemetery.

Burnley Football Club will honour Jimmy on Thursday evening, by wearing black armbands for the Europa League tie against Olympiakos at Turf Moor.

A minute’s silence will then be held in memory of the Clarets legend ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester United, again at Turf Moor, when the players will again wear black armbands.