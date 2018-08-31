Jimmy McIlroy funeral: Fans gather outside Turf Moor to say final farewell to Burnley's greatest ever player

Famous figures from the world of football past and present have been gathering ahead of the funeral of Burnley Football Club legend Jimmy McIlroy.



Burnley FC manager Sean Dyche, chairman Mike Garlick and former chairman are in attendance alongside Jimmy's former teammates Jimmy Robson and Les Latcham.

Flag on display in Harry Potts Way paying tribute to Jimmy McIlroy and Ian Britton

Former Man United manager Tommy Docherty and his son Mick, former Burnley captain, are also paying their respects.

Other former players include Willie Irvine, Andy Lochhead, and former player and manager Stan Ternent.

Scores of Clarets fans also lined Harry Potts Way waiting to bid a final farewell to a player widely regarded as Burnley's greatest ever.