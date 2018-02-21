Jobless joiner apologises to court after he is caught drink driving

A " foolish" drink driver, more than twice the limit, has been ordered off the road for 22 months.

Burnley magistrates heard how Frank MacAdam was breath-tested after police smelled alcohol on him.

A roadside test showed 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. At the police station, he blew 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The 52-year-old jobless joiner admitted driving with excess alcohol on Gisburn Road, Barnoldswick, on Saturday, January 27th.

He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The defendant, of Mount Street, Barrowford, was of previous good character.

MacAdam's solicitor, John Rusius told the hearing he got a phone call from his wife and felt he needed to go to her.

Mr Rusius continued:" Foolishly, he set off driving, rather than going by some other form of transport. Police followed him. He cooperated and gave correct details."

The solicitor added :" It's one of those cases where he has acted on the spur of the moment.

"Through me, he wishes to apologise for that."