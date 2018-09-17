Jobs fairs could be the start you need

Ready, steady, work is the message at two jobs fair to be held in Burnley and Pendle next month.

The event, organised by the Job Centre, will be held in the Jimmy McIlroy stand, Turf Moor, on October 12th from 10am to 2pm.

A jobs fair will also be held in Nelson, on October 5th, from 10am to 1pm at the ACE Centre.

Cathy Ross, partnership manager at Burnley Job Centre, said: "We are working with MP Julie Cooper, Burnley FC in the Community and Burnley Council to stage this event. We hope as many people as possible can come along and see what's on offer.

"The main activity in respect of recruitment in the local area centres around the two events which aim to showcase the employment opportunities and the support available locally to help people find work."