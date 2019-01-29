Jobs threat at Earby manufacturing firm

A team of workers at a manufacturing firm in Earby face an uncertain future after being told their jobs could be under threat.

Officials at Uniroyal Global have confirmed that a number of positions at the Earby plant are in jeopardy within their calender section, which makes PVC sheeting, but, they were unable to reveal an exact figure and stressed they are hopeful of retaining as many jobs as possible.

The former Wardle Storeys operation was taken over by Uniroyal in 2013, which has its headquarters in Wisconsin. The site at West Craven Drive has a workforce of 220.

A Uniroyal UK spokesman said: “This is a decision which has been taken by our corporate headquarters in the United States, which has confirmed that we are intending to exit from the calender operation.

“We are looking to do this in a way which causes the least disruption for our employees and our customers. The number of positions which this will affect has yet to be determined.

“We are looking at a number of options and are hopeful of retaining as many jobs as possible.

“The company is currently in consultation with the unions regarding this process.”

Reacting to the news, Lib Dem Coun. David Whipp said: “