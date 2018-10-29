Just the ticket: Pendle Forest Model Railway Society ready for annual exhibition

Offering up a surefire treat for all East Lancashire model railway enthusiasts, the Pendle Forest Model Railway Society is gearing up to hold their annual exhibition, promising "something for everyone".

Taking place across the weekend of November 17th at Park High School in Colne, the exhibition will see a wide range of model layouts, including 'Newbie Bridge', which boasts a viaduct based on the real thing at Cornholme near Todmorden and which featured in the November issue of the UK’s Premier magazine ‘Railway Modeler’.

From tiny N gauges to impressively large O gauges, there will also be a model featuring Japanese trains, an American snow scene, a dock side layout, and a range of UK style layouts, and as well as checking out the many railway exhibits, there will be a chance for children to get ‘hands on’ and drive a train for themselves.

Traders will also be at the event selling everything from train sets to kits and detailing parts, while there will also be food and drink on offer at the exhibition, which is open from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday. Admission is £5 adults, £3 children, £4 concessions, and £14 families (2+2). There is full disabled access to the show and free parking on site.

For more details, contact David Carter on 07770 331 348.