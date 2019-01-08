Justine in great spirits after signing Burnley pub The Royal Dyche

A young landlady who has transformed a Burnley pub - in more ways than one - is now the proud owner of the business.

Clarets season ticket holder Justine Lorriman (27) is in great spirits after buying the Royal Dyche, the former Princess Royal which she re-named in honour of Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

And the former Towneley High School pupil is hoping to make it a winning future for the pub which made nationwide headlines when Justine honoured a promise to rename the pub after Burnley qualified for Europe last year.

Hugely popular with matchday Clarets and midweek music fans, Justine was named the BT Sports Pub Manager of the Month in November in recognition of her dedication to the hostelry.

Justine said: "I am so pleased to finally call the pub my own. I have been here five and a half years and so it seemed the next logical step to buy it. I absolutely love my job and I'm so grateful to the previous owner, Terry Grogan, for allowing me to take this next step."

Justine revealed how she fell into the pub trade by chance after helping out a friend of her dad Paul while studying sports coaching at university.

She added: "I always wanted to be a PE teacher, but I found that I really enjoyed working behind a bar and getting to know all the different colourful characters that walked through our doors. It is so unpredictable. You never know who is going to come in and from where, especially on match days. I've ended up becoming so attached to it."

The pub is now set to close briefly for a refurbishment as Justine continues to stamp her identity on the premises. It will close on Monday and re-open again on Saturday, January 19th.

Justine has made her first signing as owner, appointing younger sister Jodie as manager, but is still patiently waiting for an appearance from a certain other manager.

She said: "I'd really like Sean Dyche to come in and have a pint on us. It was such an amazing achievement guiding our club into Europe that I wanted to give him a legacy with the name change. Lots of our regulars are always making pictures of him and we also named a lager after him for charity. It would be great if he could just pop in for ten minutes.