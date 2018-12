Police are advising residents in Burnley and Padiham to keep their Christmas presents away from windows and out of sight of opportunist thieves.

A police spokesman said: "If you have been lucky enough to get presents for Christmas, try to make sure that you don't leave them on open show where people walking past can see them.

"It's easy to leave things out when everything is so busy, but just remembering to put them away can help to keep things safe."