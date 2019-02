A freezer caught fire at a home in Nelson.

Firefighters from Colne and Nelson attended reports of a fire at a house in Whitehall Street, Nelson, at 6pm on Saturday.

Upon arrival firefighters found the fire involved a chest freezer in the kitchen of the property.

They quickly extinguished the fire using one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a ventilation unit.

Crews were in attendance approximately 40 minutes.

There were no casualties reported.