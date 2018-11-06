Lancashire bishops pay tribute to First World War fallen ahead of Remembrance Day

Leading clergymen across Lancashire have issued a statement ahead of next week’s special Remembrance Day.

Anglican bishops Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, Bishop of Blackburn, joined with Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Burnley and Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster, in saying: “This year’s Remembrance commemorations have an added poignancy as we mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

“This year, Remembrance Sunday also signifies the end of 100 days of prayer for the nation recalling George V’s call to prayer in August 1918 for the ending of the war. It was exactly 100 days after the King’s call that, on November 11, the Armistice was declared.

“The 1914-1918 conflict tore the heart out of many communities across Great Britain and here in Lancashire, as many much-loved sons and daughters of our towns and villages did not return home.

“It is always a privilege to join with the people of Lancashire to remember before God the sacrifices across the years of many brave men and women in all wars and conflicts.

“We give thanks to God for these sacrifices and we will also remember in our prayers those still serving their country today in the armed forces; for their continued safety and for their families who support them.”

All three Bishops will be attending a variety of events on Remembrance Sunday across Lancashire, from early morning through to the evening.

Bishop Philip will be in Burnley for the Civic Service organised by Burnley Council, beginning just before 11am at the Peace Garden, Croft Street. Later in the afternoon he will attend a Remembrance Service at St Paul’s church in Adlington at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile Bishop Jill will be at Rossall School WW1 Commemoration Service, Rossall School, Fleetwood at 10.30am; St Andrew Cleveleys WW1 Commemoration Service at 3pm and Lancaster Priory Beacon lighting, bugler and peal of bells at 6.45pm.

You can find out more about all of these Remembrance events on the Diocesan website: www.blackburn.anglican.org under ‘News and Events’.