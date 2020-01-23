Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service response times among quickest in country despite taking longer to get to incidents than five years ago

Firefighters in Lancashire took more than half a minute longer to reach the most serious fires last year than they did five years ago, new figures show.

Despite this a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said today that its response times are among the quickest in the country.

The spokeman also said that, according to a report released by Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, it was rated as one of the best and among the top seven fire and rescue services in the country for response times.

The spokesman said: "There are a number of reasons for the increase in response times.

"These include incident activity levels increasing and the increase in travelling times to incidents due to the changing traffic levels on the road."

The spokesman revealed that Lancashire Fire and Rescue is currently trialling technological solutions to improve its response times and, during a pilot over the last nine months, the results have been positive and will continue to be monitored.

The spokesman added: "As a result, over the first half of this financial year, we have met our response standard to critical fires 88.78% of the time.

"This is an increase of 4.4% over the same period in the previous year.”

Home Office data reveals that the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service took an average of eight minutes and nine seconds to reach primary fires in 2018-19.

That means firefighters took 45 seconds longer to reach the scene last year than in 2013-14, while the average response time was up by seven seconds from 2017-18.

Primary fires are the most serious, with the potential to harm people or cause damage to property.

The Fire Brigades Union has warned that a matter of seconds 'could be the difference between life and death,' blaming cuts to fire and rescue services for the rising response times across England.

Total response times for England’s fire and rescue services are measured by the time elapsed between the first call and the arrival of the first vehicle to the incident.

In Lancashire, during 2018-19, call handling took an average of one minute and 26 seconds, while crew turnout took around one minute and 22 seconds.

Driving to the scene took up most of the service’s response time, with the average journey to primary fires taking five minutes and 21 seconds – 34 seconds longer than in 2013-14.

Nationally, the average response time to primary fires in 2018-19 was eight minutes and 49 seconds – increasing by 33 seconds since 2013-14.

The Home Office said the increase was 'caused by the increase in average drive time,' adding that slower responses to primary fires could be down to changing traffic levels and control room staff asking more questions to better assess the risk and attendance needed.

However, Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said that cuts to services have had a 'staggering' impact on response times over a number of years.

He said: “In a fire, a matter of seconds could be the difference between life and death, so these figures are incredibly alarming. Services have been cut to the bone, and it’s obvious that with fewer firefighters and scarcer resources, firefighters are taking longer to get to fires, putting lives and businesses at risk.

“This is just part of the picture. Many services are not properly crewing fire engines, so there is no guarantee that there will be a safe number of firefighters on board when it arrives.

“The slowing of response times has been gradual, but the impact over a number of years is staggering. The government urgently needs to invest in our services and, crucially, we need national standards to set a required response time. Every second counts.”

A landmark report by Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, released recently, said there is 'undesirable' variation between how services across England respond to incidents.

The report calls on central and local government leaders, fire and rescue authorities and trade unions to make 'bold, long-term decisions' to bring 'significant reform' to the sector.