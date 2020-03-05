Lancashire nostalgia in 1990: House music ban, PNE star move rumour and love is in the air

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1990:

Why the house music had to stop in one Preston nightclub

An angry DJ forced out of his job at a Preston nightclub claims he is a victim of the heavy police crackdown on controversial acid house parties.

Martin Lever, 26, claims police pressure has pushed him out of his regular house music nights at Lord Byron’s in Tithebarn Street, Preston.

But he says his only crime is playing house music and denies any connection with the organisers of acid house parties.

In a major operation, Lancashire police swooped on hundreds of young people in Preston, Chorley and Leyland following a tip-off that an acid house party had been planned somewhere in Leyland.

Now Mr Lever plans to set up a Lancashire branch of national organisation Freedom To Party to demand that legal venues are kept open all night as they are on the Continent.

He believes people attend illegal acid house parties because there is nowhere else for them to dance once clubs shut in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Lever, of Elgin Street, Preston, says the Preston club nights are always legal and he has always tried to co-operate with police to make sure drugs are stamped out.

He said: “I work at legal parties in a legal place. I’m being victimised.”

Preston North End star move rumour

PNE star Brian Mooney could be on the move - to Blackpool!

Sources close to the Seasiders say a bid for the transfer-listed striker could be made before the March 22 transfer deadline.

Mooney, who scored a spectacular equaliser in the drawn game between the two clubs on Saturday, has already attracted interest from several clubs, including first division Luton Town.

The Irishman was originally valued at around £500,000 but Preston may now be prepared to accept less in their battle to pull free of relegation.

But PNE caretaker boss Les Chapman said: “This is total rubbish. The player wouldn’t want to go to Blackpool. Obviously if they came in with an offer of a million pounds, then we would think about it.”

Love is in the air for high-flying man

An ardent admirer who tried to pole-vault up to his girlfriend’s window ended up in court instead.

Stephen O’Halloran, 22, of Mowbray Road, Fleetwood, used a metal clothes prop for his stunt, but it snapped as he soared into the air and he hit the wall.

Police who were called by neighbours found him lying dazed in the garden.

He was bound over by Fleetwood magistrates in the sum of £100 to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

His girlfriend slept through the whole thing.