Lancashire nostalgia in 1998: Broughton bypass, Tom Finney tribute and heavyweight hound

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1998:

£7m Broughton bypass gets go-ahead

Preston’s controversial Broughton bypass WILL go ahead, the Evening Post can reveal.

A Government inspector has backed the proposed £7m new road which has caused bitter debate in the town for years.

Lancashire County Council’s plan to build a five lane highway around gridlocked Broughton village was opposed by Preston Council and hundreds of local residents, who say it will be an environmental nightmare.

Janet Nelson, of the Concern for Broughton group, said: “I can only say we are extremely disappointed.

“The bypass contravenes every Government policy and green paper which exists at present.”

But the road has split the people of Broughton and the news will be welcomed by those who support the scheme.

Stuart Pepper, of Broughton Bypass Support Group said: “I think it’s the right decision and a decision for common sense. The way things are in the village something had to be done.”

Anti-bypass protestors in Broughton say the road will bring up to 2,000 unwanted houses to their village.

READ MORE: Look back at a selection of pictures from 1998 here

A tribute to legend Sir Tom Finney

A campaign to create a permanent tribute to Sir Tom Finney at his beloved Preston North End is being launched by the Lancashire Evening Post.

A massive twice life sized bronze statue, based on the famous “splash” photograph featuring Sir Tom, will be built outside the proposed Football Museum at Deepdale.

The sculpture will cost an estimated £100,000 to create and LEP readers are being invited to help raise the cash by donating a minimum of £1 towards the appeal.

The Lancashire Evening Post Make a Splash Appeal, in association with The Football Museum, is aiming to raise £50,000 thanks to an exciting series of events and competitions running throughout what will be A Tribute Season to Sir Tom.

Heavyweight hound breaks some bones!

Jozee is a monster mutt and she is not keen on eating bones... she much prefers to break them!

Nine-stone Great Dane Jozee has smashed the hip of owner Peter Cornwall just a few months after breaking Peter’s mother’s leg.

Now the huge hound is in the doghouse as Peter, 52, from Bamber Bridge, near Preston, tries to find someone willing to take her for a walk.

In February, Peter and his mother Evelyn had taken her for w alk when Jozee performed one of the trademark gallops and crashed straight into Evelyn, breaking her leg.

Then, about a week ago, Peter was taking the dog for a walk when she spotted a boxer coming towards them and charged off.

Peter said: “When she got to the boxer she suddenly stopped but I carried on, went straight over the top, banged my head and smashed my hip.”