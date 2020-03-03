Lancashire Police get £300,000 grant to buy 380 new tasers

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has been granted over £300,000 to buy new tasers for Lancashire Police after a successful bid for funding.

Following a Government announcement that more funds will be made available to make tasers more widely available, the total of £313,500 will see a further 380 tasers being used across the force, allowing Lancashire Constabulary to ensure more officers who want to be equipped and trained to use one can do so.

"I'm delighted our bid for taser funding has been successful," said Mr Grunshaw. "This allows us to increase our capacity when it comes to tasers and provides the force greater flexibility and capacity when making operational decisions all aimed at keeping people safe from harm.

"Any additional money towards policing in Lancashire is welcome but it is disappointing that this funding does not take into account the ongoing investment required, which includes the increased cost of maintenance and training," he added. "However it is good news that officers who choose to carry a taser will be better placed to protect our communities and themselves at a time of increased pressures on the service, and help tackle violent crime."

Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods added: “This is positive news for Lancashire’s Police Officers and the public we serve. We are determined to ensure that our officers have the right kit to best protect Lancashire’s communities.”