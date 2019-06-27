Lancashire Police have launched an "urgent appeal" after two babies go missing

The disappearance of two babies have prompted an "urgent appeal" from Lancashire Police



Nate Saunders, 18 months old, and Kiya Smart, 6 months old, were last seen at a house on Evenswood in Skelmersdale in the early hours of Wednesday, June 26.

Kayleigh Smart, 33, and Neil Saunders, 34.

Police have serious concerns for their welfare despite the fact that officers believe the children are with their parents.

Kayleigh Smart, 33, and Neil Saunders, 34, have links to the Merseyside area as well as Lancashire.

Lancashire police also believe they could have travelled to Ireland.

Det Insp Steve Monk, of South Police, said: ““I would like to stress that our immediate concern is the safety of these two young children and I would urge anyone who sees the parents or who knows where they may be to get in touch.

“Equally I would urge Kayleigh and Neil to get in touch if they see this appeal so that we can establish the children are okay.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log number 0470 of June 26th. For immediate sightings please call 999.