Lancashire Police target drink and drug drivers in countdown to Christmas

Lancashire Police have announced a tough drink drive campaign across the county in the countdown to Christmas.

Officers are actively targeting drink and drug drivers 24 hours a day but in December the campaign is stepped up as more people may be tempted to get behind the wheel after a couple of drinks at various festive parties and celebrations.

And the campaign is working, as by lunch-time today in December 92 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving offences.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Some of these will have subsequently been charged, others will be waiting on the results of evidential blood tests, but we don't want to see anyone lose their licence, potentially their livelihood and possibly their liberty.

"Drink and drug driving risks your own, your children's, friends' and family's and other people's lives.

"These figures show our pro-active approach is working and drink/drug drivers run the very real risk of being caught.

"We are out across Lancashire 24 hours a day, seven days a week so it not worth the risk.

"Enjoy your Christmas and drive safe."