Lancashire 'womble' Lucy to exhibit at Clitheroe gallery

A designer who creates "astonishing craft work" from unwanted materials is to exhibit at Clitheroe’s Platform Gallery.

The work of Lancashire "womble" Lucy Wray is taking centre stage at the gallery’s prestigious Craft Open, which features 70 of the North West’s finest craftspeople.

Upcycling specialist Lucy creates stitched mixed-media pictures, cards and brooches inspired by the countryside and wildlife from unwanted and salvaged materials.

Upcycling is the process of transforming by-products, waste materials and unwanted products into new and beautiful forms.

Lucy, who runs her company, Thrift Design, from Chorley, said: “Sourcing materials is a fundamental part of my creative practice and I am always on the lookout for new things to work with.

“I don’t say I create pieces from rubbish, because I feel it devalues the materials and suggests there is something wrong with them.

“Over the years I have developed relationships with local businesses and this is where the majority of my materials come from.

“I scour household waste recycling centres, car boots sales and charity shops for interesting stuff, while my wood pieces are sourced from a local wood workshop and paper and fabric from a variety of interior design shops.”

This year’s Craft Open attracted a bumper crop of entries and Lucy, who was recently described as "one to watch" by Craft and Design Magazine, won the coveted Selectors’ Prize, meaning her work will receive a dedicated showcase in the Platform Gallery shop later this year.

The Ribble Valley Prize was awarded to Pat Ellacott from Waddington for her porcelain figures exploring physical decline and frailty, while the Newcomer Prize was awarded to Neal Crampton from Steeton for his handmade furniture featuring clean lines and simple forms to highlight the natural grain and colour of wood.

Platform Gallery supervisor Helen Cresswell said: “The Craft Open is a fantastic opportunity to see the work of the finest craft workers in the North West.

“This year’s exhibition attracted more entries than ever before, many of them local and all of an outstanding quality.

“And Lucy Wray’s astonishing craft work made from unwanted materials is particularly worth a visit.”

The Craft Open runs until June 23rd and features textiles, ceramics, jewellery, metalwork, woodwork, furniture and glass, as well as two and three-dimensional pieces.

The Platform Gallery is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturdays 10am to 4-30pm and further details are available on 01200 425566.