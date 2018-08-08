Lancs Police and Crime Commissioner visits police health facility

In recognition of the dangers faced by police whilst keeping Lancashire safe, the county's Police and Crime Commissioner has visited a facility managed by a charitable fund which supports officers with their physical and mental health.



Commissioner Clive Grunshaw paid a visit to St Michael's Lodge, one of five locations across the North West of England supporting police forces and run by the North West Police Benevolent Fund (NWPBF) and which was used by around 400 Lancastrian officers last year - a number that is set to grow in 2018.

Offering physiotherapy and support for officers who may have been involved in serious incidents, the facility helps people move forward and is funded through donations from servinf and former officers as well as other charitable individuals and organisations.

"It has been really useful to hear about the great work being done by the North West Police Benevolent Fund, particularly here in Lancashire, with so many officers being supported over the last year and many more continuing to access vital help," said Mr Grunshaw. "The wellbeing of officers is absolutely critical, especially at a time when the pressures they are facing day in and day out have never been greater.

"Looking after the emotional and physical needs of officers is a really important part of the work that Lancashire police do, and anything that helps those who protect us in their time of need can only be a good thing," he added.

The Commissioner saw first-hand the facilities being used by officers from Lancashire and heard about the type of work being done to support those who may have been affected either physically or mentally in the line of duty, for example after the Manchester Arena Bombing.

Jackie Smithies from NWPBF explained: "We recognise all too well the huge pressures placed on police officers both serving and retired and also the financial constraints on our forces. It is inevitable and a sad part of the role that our officers will get injured or become ill, which can be both physically and mentally, and will need time and help to recover.

"We look to provide that treatment, help and support for our officers when they need it and assist them back to full health and fitness," Jackie added.