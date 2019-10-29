Landmark Burnley pub saved with 40 jobs to be created at former Wetherspoons

One of Burnley town centre's most famous and iconic pubs is to be given a new lease of life after being snapped up by a consortium of local businessmen and women.

The new-look Brun Lea will undergo a five-day refurbishment next month before an official opening at 8-30am on Thursday, November 21st.

The new owners are putting together plans to build a huge rooftop terrace next year

A spokesman for the company said: "The Brun Lea has long been a favourite for families and friends to eat, drink and socialise at pretty much any time of the day.

"When we heard that it was up for sale we were all disappointed but excited of the challenge ahead if we could secure it. I think most people who live in Burnley will have been in the pub and had some enjoyable memories in there.

"Our ethos is simple: build, buy and sell locally and you will improve the economic and social outlook almost immediately. When it comes to independent suppliers in Burnley we are spoilt, from Haffner's Pies to Batch Gin all made and sourced here.

"The Brun Lea really has the opportunity to capture this and create more jobs by expanding its community of customers. We are all very excited.

"We have a strong and loyal customer base whom describe this as their favourite town pub, have shown great support, shared ideas for change and improvements. Whilst it is the biggest pub in Burnley, we still believe that there is huge potential to grow and we are already putting plans together to build a huge roof garden later next year."

The group has promised to retain customers' favourite dishes, while implementing new improvements, greater service and raising the bar in terms of value for money.

All of this will be steered by current general manager, Stuart Wiggans, who will lead a new team of staff within an overall operating structure where the focus will be on creating new job opportunities with clearly defined career development.

Along with plans for the huge rooftop terrace, the owners will be looking at refurbishing upstairs and have also announced deals with four local suppliers.

Reedley Hallows Brewery and Worsthorne Brewing Company are set to supply a variety of cask ale favourites, while Haffner's Pies and Batch Gin also join the ranks as supply partners.

"So, whether it is a delicious Haffner's pie and beer while watching Sky Sports in a new and designated area, or a G&T in Batch Gin Corner that customers fancy...they can have their pick," the spokesman added.

There will also be a number of themed night offerings including Tuesday steak night with children's eating offers, the usual curry nights, a 'build your own burger' night and the introduction of a Sunday roast with plates for adults and children. A new 30-minute lunchtime meal deal should also prove popular with customers wanting to get back to work on time.

The spokesman concluded: "The entire team has put in a tremendous amount of effort to get the project to this stage, and everyone is excited and thrilled to be now working up to the much-anticipated official opening on November 21st.

"The Brun Lea lies at the very heart of Burnley's town centre, and we are confident that the plans that we will implement will be well received by customers and the wider community."