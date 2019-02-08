Landmark moment for historic Burnley Grammar School building

A futuristic restoration of a historic Burnley building is about to be unveiled.

The iconic former Burnley Grammar School, now known as The Landmark, has proved to be a labour of love for Burnley businessman Mark Crabtree OBE who has transformed it into a thriving, hi-tech hub for digital SMEs and micro-businesses.

Mark Crabtree OBE and Dave Walker who have been behind the Landmark transformation. Photo: Nigel Taggart.

The founder of Oscar-winning audio giant AMS Neve told the Express of his delight at providing a flexible, contemporary space for Burnley's entrepreneurs of the future to do their work.

The Burnley Grammar School old boy said: "Although I didn't personally attend this fantastic building my father and uncle studied here in the 1930s and 1940s.

"Burnley has a lot of nice architecture and this building is one of the most impressive. It's such a warm feeling to preserve this beautiful building and take it into the future. I wanted to create a space for the next generation of small businesses to work under one roof where they can network and grow.

"A lot of the big multi-nationals such as Michelin, Lucas and Prestige have upped and left. I want to help nurture the small businesses that will stay loyal to Burnley. The whole idea is that the space and conditions are flexible."

The old Burnley Grammar School building

Mr Crabtree said The Landmark has already received 150 enquiries.

One small business already based in the building is Ondesign, a one man operation set up by Burnley web designer Mark O'Neill (30).

He said: "I was originally working from home, but it wasn't always appropriate to have meetings there with freelancers. The Landmark offers me that space and flexibility. It's ideal for what I do and doesn't cost me a fortune as there's no fixed contract.

"The shared space also means that hopefully I'll be able to bump into people who can help me and that I can help."

The idea behind the project is to provide a flexible, contemporary space for Burnley entrepreneurs

+24 marketing led by Landmark associate David Walker, a go ahead digital entrepreneur, has also moved into the former school.