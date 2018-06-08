Last chance for rural communities to have their say

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, is urging rural communities across the county to have their say before the National Rural Crime Survey closes tomorrow (Sunday).

The survey will help shape national policy on rural crime as well as providing local police forces with the public's view of crime and anti-social behaviour in local areas. With a closing

date of tomorrow (June 10th), this is the last chance for people to complete the survey.

With previous surveys suggesting that rural crime is under-reported, this year will look at understanding why this has been the case and how to increase the reporting of crimes in rural areas.

In Lancashire residents will also be asked about ways they would like to see the police interact with them and help keep their communities safe.

Mr Grunshaw said: "It's important to me that the voice of Lancashire's rural communities is heard at the highest levels. Lancashire Police have supported a number of great initiatives in

rural areas but this needs to be a national priority. If you live, work or run a business in the rural areas across our county I hope you'll take a few minutes to complete the survey and share your views. Every response will help strengthen Lancashire's voice on this issue helping us to push it up the national agenda.

The survey is run through the National Rural Crime Network (NRCN), which is made up of 28 Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs), including Mr Grunshaw. Other members of the

Network include police forces and other organisations with links to rural issues.



The survey is available by logging onto http://www.nationalruralcrimenetwork.net/survey