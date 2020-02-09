LATEST UPDATE: Flooding, road closures and weather incidents in Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley

Several flood warnings have been issued in Burnley, Padiham, Colne, Earby, Barnoldswick, Clitheroe, Whalley, Billington, Sawley and Grindleton as Storm Ciara batters Lancashire.

King Street in Whalley remains closed due to flooding.

Car abandoned in Higherford

The centre of Mellor is among the flooding casualties.

Padiham by-pass is impassable.

Officials at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, Mellor, have asked customers not to visit them today due to the "horrendous weather". A spokesman posted on Facebook: "Friends of Stanley House please do not attempt to visit us today as this horrendous weather has made it impossible for you to access the hotel & spa, our drive is completely flooded. We will keep you updated in the meantime please stay safe out there!"

River at Edisford in Clitheroe is at record levels.

YMCA Clitheroe charity shop is closed due to the weather.

Homes in Earby are reported to have been flooded and The Flood Agency has just sent an alert for Holme Street, Cottentree and Trawden Road in Colne.

Another pub casualty in the Ribble Valley is the Parkers Arms at Newton-by-Bowland, which has been forced to close today after all routes to the village were closed off.

Police are at the Kettledrum in Cliviger turning people back, both directions (Burnley Road and Long Causeway) are apparently impassable.