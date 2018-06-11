Launch of college courses show it is never too late to go back to the classroom

If you ever regretted not working harder at school Burnley College is offering the chance to roll back the years.

Residents from across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley are invited to its Adult and University Advice Enrolment Event to learn about its extensive range of courses to suit all abilities and talents.

The event takes place at the college on Wednesday, June 20th from 5-30pm to 7-30pm.

There’s no need to book in advance you can just turn up on the evening to chat to tutors about the

range of courses to help you discover a new hobby, learn a practical new skill, gain qualifications to

gain promotion at work or even change career.

An expert team of advisors will also be on hand to answer a wide range of questions regarding the support available to adult learners at Burnley College, including financial queries, and independent careers advice.

Simon Jordan, Deputy Principal of Burnley College, said: “Whatever your reason for coming back to college, you’ll receive a warm welcome from us and all the expert tuition and guidance that you need to reach your goals.

"We’re committed to seeing you succeed and can help you every step of the way.

"Our tutors will be happy to help you talk through your options – from gaining vital Maths and English qualifications – to choosing university degrees and you can even enroll on the night and take that first step on a momentous journey.

“A special feature of the next Adult and University Advice and Enrolment Event is a great information and advice hub for those considering a rewarding career in the health or social care sector, social work, counselling and education.

"These are very popular career choices and competition for successful careers or promotion in these sectors is fierce, so it’s important to ensure you have the very best qualifications and advice to stand out from the

crowd.”

Tutors manning the Information and Advice Hub will share their industry expertise with visitors, outlining the many study options available, and there will be a chance to chat to former students about their academic journey and how Burnley College helped them achieve their dreams.

To find out more information visit www.burnley.ac.uk/adult, email s.services@burnley.ac.uk or call 01282