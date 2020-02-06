Legendary DJ heavyweights to host masterclass music workshop in Burnley

Aspiring DJs are being given the chance to learn from two turntable masters at a special workshop in Burnley.

'DJ Workshop' featuring lessons with Mark XTC and Retro's very own Paul Taylor is taking place in The Gallery at Creative Arts Burnley, lower St James' Street, on Saturday, February 29th.

The free event is being hosted by the Marcus Intalex Music Foundation, a community initiative set up in memory of the respected DJ to support young people in various aspects of music development.

Places are limited and anybody wishing to apply can do so here.

This particular workshop, which is primarily for Burnley residents, has been funded through Scott Cunliffe's RunAway Foundation.

Burnley fan Scott raised £60,000 after running to every single one of the Clarets' Premier League away games last season.

The Marcus Intalex Music Foundation was just one of the local community organisations to benefit from his remarkable feat.

This is one of the projects I am helping fund through my RunAway Challenge," said Scott. "Marcus had always wanted to do something in Burnley so it's nice that we can do this.

"We needed a space to hold the workshop, and Natalie at Creative Arts Burnley has kindly volunteered her venue.

"It's being held the same day as the big Angels Reunion night at Burnley Mechanics so we'll hold this from 4 - 5-30pm before everything starts over there.

"It's limited space and we're looking to attract young, up-and-coming DJS. Mark and Paul are two huge names and this is an incredible chance for an invaluable experience.

"Music is a massive help for people with mental health issues; it can be a strong powerful tool and so this is an important workshop.

"The scene in Burnley always needs a good push as well so hopefully this helps. If this goes well, then we can look to build on it and hold a few more."

Natalie George, who runs The Gallery at Creative Arts Burnley, said: "We reached out to the Marcus Intalex Foundation through a friends of ours who works with them.

"Marcus actually used to drink here when it was the Garden Bar. The foundation came to see us and were amazed with the venue, especially with it being so close to Angels. They're passionate about Burney, and they want to give something back.

"We are always trying to drive the music scene , and getting in big names like Mark and Paul really helps. This workshop is an incredible opportunity for young up-and-coming DJs."