Light Up A Life at Pendleside Hospice remembers loved ones

Hundreds of members of the public turned up for Pendleside Hospice’s annual Light Up A Life ceremony to remember their loved ones on Sunday afternoon.

Among the civic guests was new Conservative Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham who was joined by Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson and the Mayors of Burnley and Pendle.

Light Up A Life at Pendleside Hospice

Thankfully, this year the weather was kind for those who gathered at the Reedley site.

Performances were given by singer Grace O’Malley, the Basics Junior Theatre Group, and the Pendleside Hospice Choir.

The appeal was once again sponsored by Alderson and Horan Funeral Services.