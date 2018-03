Thornton Hall Farm Country Park came under the national spotlight yesterday evening (Wednesday) when it appeared on BBC "The One Show".

Arctic weather conditions failed to deter BBC presenter Mike Dilger making his way to the award-wining farm based in Thornton-in-Craven to watch how hard working staff look after the animals in the snow.

Viewers saw Mike talking to Peter Benson, animal stock manager at the country park, about the importance of caring for livestock in freezing conditions.