A one day exhibition, that gave visually impaired people help, advice and the chance to try the latest technology that could change their lives was held in Burnley.

Visitors came from across Lancashire for the event, hosted at Towneley Hall, and organised by Burnley Lions.

Several organisations and groups were represented including the Blind Society from Burnley and Hyndburn, the Macular Society Burnley Support Group, the Royal National Institute for Blind People and Vision Hotel teams.

Burnley's Talking Newspaper and Pendle Voice were also there along with the Falls Unit who offered advice on how to avoid a fall.

The exhibition was opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Howard Baker and his partner, Tracey Rhodes, and around 70 people went along to see what was on offer.

Lions have been campaigners for the blind since 1925 when a blind and deaf campaigner, Helen Keller, charged them to be “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”

Burnley Lions have supported eye camps in India, held diabetic screening sessions in Burnley town centre, supplied an electronic reader to a young visually impaired boy and collected used spectacles from opticians for use abroad.

Lion Frank Seed said: "We would like to thank staff at Towneley Hall for their help on the day and, especially, manager Ken Darwen for supplying the room and for his considerable help during the planning process.

"We are also grateful to the Mayor and Mayoress who took a real interest in the exhibition and stayed for around an hour chatting to exhibitors and visitors."