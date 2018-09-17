Lions roar into action to make Burnley and Pendle schoolchildren safer on the streets

A scheme to help keep schoolchildren safe while they are out and about has been taken on board by Burnley Lions.

Members of the Burnley club were so impressed when they saw a fellow club in Maidstone, Kent, present hi-visibilty vests to a local school they decided it was something they would like to do.

Children at Nelson's St Paul's C of E Primary School are pleased with their hi-vis vests which were presented to them by Frank Seed who is chairman of Burnley Lions.

They asked a number of schools in Burnley and Pendle if this was something they would welcome and four schools gave the scheme the green light.

The first two sets of vests have now been presented to St John's RC Primary School in Burnley and Nelson's St Paul's C of E Primary.

There are enough vests to cater for two classes to be out and about at the same time and each of the vests has the school name and phone number emblazoned on it along with the Lions' name and logo.