Liverpool football proves a winner for Pendleside Hospice

A signed Liverpool Football Club football scored a hit with supporters of Pendleside Hospice.

David Jopson raised £213 in aid of the hospice by selling raffle tickets for the signed football at work and in his local pub.

The winning ticket, drawn by hospice head of Income Generation Lisa Pearson. The mystery winner of the ticket donated his prize to Stacey West, a lifelong Liverpool Football Club fan.

David chose to support the hospice following the care it had provided to his two sisters.

Pendleside Hospice costs more than £4m. to run each year, of which the hospice gets 22% of its funding from the NHS. This means that the hospice needs to raise over £3m. from charitable donations.