Local law firm partners up with Cancer Research to offer free wills to over 55s

A local law firm has partnered with Cancer Research UK to offer free single or mirror wills for anyone over the age of 55.

Farnworth Rose Solicitors of Nelson said its free wills scheme covers the cost of a basic will for anyone over the age of 55 and for a mirror will with a partner just one person must be aged over 55. Whilst the majority of people who take up the offer do leave a legacy to the charity there is no obligation to do so.

Solicitor Amanda Coates said: "Cancer Research UK is a charity close to our hearts at Farnworth Rose and we’re delighted to have joined the scheme. In the UK less than 50% of the adult population have made a will and without one you have no say in how your assets will be divided.

“For unmarried couples the situation can be more complex. Many people still believe there is such as thing as a ‘common law’ marriage, yet this has no legal standing and therefore unmarried partners have no automatic legal rights to each other’s estates on death."

Clare Moore, Director of Legacies at Cancer Research UK, said: “We all reach a stage at some point in our lives where we start to look ahead and consider what will happen to our financial affairs in the future, when we may no longer be around.

“So we’re pleased to be able to offer our Free Will Service to over 55s and work with Farnworth Rose Solicitors to help people make an all-important first will or update an existing one.

“The service is provided without obligation, but many people choose to leave a legacy gift to Cancer Research UK and we are extremely grateful for their support. Their generosity is helping to accelerate research to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease and save more lives. Together, we will beat cancer for future generations.”