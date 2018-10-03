Long awaited fast food restaurant finally arrives in Burnley

Work on the eagerly awaited Burger King has started in Burnley today.

The new drive-thru restaurant, situated on the same site as the Reel Cinema in Manchester Road, is expected to be completed within six weeks.

It will offer a drive-thru service with a small seating area inside the building.

Recruitment for staff has started at the restaurant that was originally due to be finished last year when the cinema complex underwent a massive £1.5M refurbishment.

Reel Cinema manager Andrew White said he was pleased to see that work had finally begun on Burger King.

He said: "We hope it will bring new customers to the cinema as a destination place.

"This is something new for the town that I am sure people will welcome.

"It is exciting news for Burnley."