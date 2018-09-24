Lottery cash is music to the ears of group devoted to preserving art of traditional music and dance across Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley

A group, that promotes the art of traditional music and dance and aims to help the next generation appreciate it, has been given a cash boost.

Malkin Morris has been awarded a grant by the Heritage Lottery Fund to help further the work it does specialising in researching, performing and promoting local dance and tunes for Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

The team, currently based in Roughlee, will produce a nationally available free resource after researching local North West processional clog dance and step dance, and local tunes for this.

The project launched at beginning of this month and the results of the research should be available

by September 1st next year.

As part of the project the team will be offering a programme of educational workshops to schools and community organisations.

Funding will also be spent on IT resources, clogs and collecting information from archives, libraries, books and newspapers.

Malkin Morris member Virginia Crewe said: "The group plans to raise the profile of the traditional dance and music culture and identity of this area of Lancashire, providing opportunities for volunteers to have fun, improve physical fitness and learn performance skills.

“We’re delighted that we’ve received this support thanks to National Lottery players.

"Dances and tunes are being lost over time and it is vital to preserve these now if they are not to vanish for ever."

The team currently has 20 dancers and 15 musicians and performs in public every two weeks.

A recruitment drive is underway for new members and also any dancers and musicians who do not need to have previous experience.

The team meets on most Monday nights in Roughlee Community Hall or Barley Hall to rehearse and discuss the project.

If anyone is interested in joining they are asked to contact Virginia on 07887844025 or email familycrewe@hotmail.com.