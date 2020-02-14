Love is.. taking the bins out | Jabbering Journo column

By the time you read this you will have simpered your way through a romantic meal, almost drowned in the deliveries of red roses, and wafted your way through a day full of love and kisses to the backdrop of poetry that rhyme ‘you’ with ‘true’ (other cliches will apply).

No, me either.

Let’s be honest here, this is all nonsense.

Valentines Day is a day for eye-rolling by the single, utter disinterest by the majority of long term partnerships / marriages and one of humiliation for the youngsters not in the cool gang and tortured by images of their show-offy friends desperate to look more popular and desirable.

Let’s be clear - I’m not criticising the genuine demonstrations of affection between couples or even a Valentine’s act of love but just pointing out that option is available any day - not just on a cold Friday in February.

Love is in the every day acts of kindness and love that characterise two people who love each other - not by carpeting the entire house downstairs of a house with red roses at a an eye-watering cost.

Yes, I’m talking to you Travis Scott - former boyfriend of multimillionaire Kylie Kardashian.

I repeat, former.

Presumably because no woman wants a deluge of soon-to-be rotting compost in their hallway, even a 22-year-old makeup mogul with staff.

Though even this ‘romantic gesture’ was less terrifying than the time Kanye West trapped famous musician Kenny G in a room full of vases of roses as a 'surprise' for Kylie’s big sister Kim.

Romantic?

More like a scene from the Shining but with a saxophone.

She's probably in therapy.

To be honest, Kim would probably have appreciated it more if Kanye had taken the bins out.

I don’t want to be a complete killjoy and do understand Valentine’s Day can be a critical test in a new relationship.

And also understand it’s a major retail opportunity for business (make sure you shop for your heart-shaped flotsam locally).

It’s also not much fun for single people.

I’ve absolutely been there.

So I hope you had a lovely Valentine’s Day, albeit a non show-offy, simple, affair where the main benefit of not being single is someone else doing the recycling.

