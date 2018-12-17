Loved ones remembered at Pendleside Hospice's moving Light Up A Life service

A moving video which told the story of four patients who had been cared for by Pendleside Hospice was shown on a giant screen at the hospice’s annual Light Up A Life service.

Around 1,000 people watched the families of Damian Shaw, Tony Cummings, Victoria Waiting and Jake Vaughan tell how the hospice had been an ‘unbelievable help’ to them all.

Following the video the hospice’s Christmas lights were switched on as visitors remembered their loved ones who had passed away.

It is expected Light Up A Life will again raise more than £100,000 for the hospice.

Pendleside chief executive Helen McVey welcomed the guests and during the festive celebration Basics Junior Theatre sang ‘No One But You’ from ‘We Will Rock You’ and soloist Reuben Kahn performed ‘Bring Him Home’ from ‘Les Miserables’.

The Hospice Choir conducted by Leah Hutchinson sang ‘A Bridge Over You’ while soprano Grace O’Malley performed ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, ‘Once In Royal David’s City’ and ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’.

The service and a prayer of reflection were conducted by the Rev Chris Cheeseman, hospice spiritual care team leader. Clinical services manager Anne Huntley gave a reading.

Closing thanks were given by hospice trustee Matthew Davies.

Sammi Graham, head of events and fundraising officer, said: “Once again there was a fantastic turnout and fortunately we were blessed with dry weather for the outdoor event!

“The Light Up A Life service allows people to come together and remember family and friends who have passed away. The 7,000 dedicated lights will now shine vibrantly around the outside of the hospice all through Christmas and the New Year.

“We are so pleased that so many people have again supported the event and raised probably in excess of £100,000 to help keep our vital services running.”

Alderson and Horan Funeral Services sponsored the event.

Anyone who would still like to make a donation in memory of a loved one can do so at www.pendleside.org.uk or ringing 01282 440120