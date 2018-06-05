Lucky escape for couple after tumble dryer blaze

A man and a woman had to be rescued from the roof of their three-storey terrace property in Clitheroe after their tumble dryer caught fire.

Three fire engines from Clitheroe and Great Harwood extinguished the blaze in the kitchen of the property in Derby Street just before 11pm last night (Monday).

Clitheroe Fire Station's watch manager, Dave McGrath, said: "Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire involving a tumble dryer and rescued the couple from the roof of the property. Thankfully, they didn't suffer any injuries. Derby Street was cordoned off while emergency services were on the scene.

"A joint investigation between Lancashire Trading Standards and Lancashire Fire and Rescue is now under way to establish how the tumble dryer caught fire."