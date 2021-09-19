M65 motorway closed between junctions 10 and 12 due to crash
Motorists are being asked to avoid a busy motorway after a crash closed the eastbound M65 between junctions 10 and 12 this morning (Sunday).
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 9:17 am
Updated
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 9:18 am
A police spokesman said cars are currently being diverted off the exit slip road at junction 10 (Burnley/Padiham/A671).
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident.
The spokesman added: "We have had to close the M65 between junctions 10 and 12 eastbound due to a road traffic collision. Cars are currently being diverted off the exit slip road at junction 10. Please avoid the area where possible, to assist emergency vehicles in attendance.
"We will provide an update once the motorway is open."