Magic rides into Burnley horse sanctuary for annual open day

It will be a magical day for animal-lovers when HAPPA welcomes the public to its stables.

The horse and pony charity is hosting its annual Grand Open Day at Shores Hey Farm, Burnley, on Saturday, September 1st, from 11am until 4pm.

Its aim is to raise awareness about proper pony care and attract new members who will support its mission to protect horses in the area.

There will be grooming sessions, displays in the indoor arena by the HAPPA team and a talk by Stanley House Veterinary Surgeons.

The charity’s farrier, Callum Mossop, will show people how to shoe and trim a pony’s feet.

The venue will also celebrate all things mystical with a Unicorns, Princesses and Knights theme.

A special unicorn story will star the HAPPA horses, while Shores Hey Farm’s mascot Tommy Trotter will judge the children’s fancy dress competition at 2pm.

In addition there will be crafts and stalls, together with face-painting, glitter tattoos, games and a giant tombola.

Youngsters will also have the chance to make a sword or princess crown.