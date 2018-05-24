Magnificent Seven jet out on mercy mission to teach destitute children

A team of seven teachers from Burnley, Padiham and Pendle will head off to one of the world's poorest countries tomorrow to help make a difference to poverty hit children.

The team are travelling to the slums of Nairobi in Kenya to support two schools and two children’s homes.

This is the second time the volunteers have embarked on the life changing trip as last year they visited the same place to support the on-going work of the Salesian Sisters who run children’s homes, schools.

They also worked with volunteers on the “Mama Margaret” Project to provide work for destitute families living in the Dagoretti market town slum on the outskirts of Nairobi.

While three of the original Mission Possible team are not able to be part of the return trip due to exam commitments, they have continued to support the fundraising and preparation for the trip.

A new team has been formed and over the past two months have worked hard to raise money to finance the much needed resources. And their sterling efforts have raised the magnificent sum of £18,300, more than double last year's total of £6,582.

The volunteers' schools and the community has helped the project by organising a series of fund raising events including non uniform days, cake and edible slime sales and coffee mornings.

The team also toured our local Catholic churches to appeal for funding and help and yet again the response was overwhelming.

Mrs Kathleen McKeating, who is headteacher at Padiham's St John's RC Primary School, said: "The team have received the most amazing support from pupils, parents, families and parishioners.

"Their generosity has been overwhelming and we have received personal and private donations from parishoners from £5 to £1000.

"The support and encouragement we as a team have received has been so inspirational and moving.

"The whole team feel so very blessed to work in such generous and supportive communities."

This year, the team have managed to collect 65 boxes crammed full of educational resources from local education suppliers schools. These boxes are currently in the care of Bollore Logistics UK Ltd in Manchester awaiting transportation to Nairobi.

Each member of the team is aiming to teach 20 demonstration lessons to the children across two schools in Dagoretti.

Every penny of the money raised is committed to impact upon teaching and learning with new resources purchased and much needed building repair work planned which will be overseen by the team during their visit.

Mrs McKeating added: "Thank you to everyone who has supported the Mission Possible Team.

Joining Mrs McKeating on the trip are: Anne Marie Nield (headteacher, Holy Saviours, Nelson)

Michelle De Carteret (deputy headteacher, St Joseph’s RC Primary, Barnoldswick) Aurore Pasquier (key stage three teacher, Blessed Trinity RC College, Burnley)

Justine Taylor ( higher level teaching assistant, St John the Baptist RC Primary, Padiham)

Bernadette Davies (higher level teaching assistant, St Augustine’s RC Primary, Burnley.)

Clare Campbell ( headteacher, St Charles Catholic Primary School, Swinton)

The team will be posting pictures daily and anyone who would like to follow them can go to www.missionpossiblenairobi.co.uk or the facebook page Mission Possible - Trip Two or twitter Mission Possible@mp_nairobi