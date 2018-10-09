Make a date with the Calendar Girls who are pinning their hopes on raising thousands for Pendleside Hospice

A wish to appear in her very own calendar has been ticked off the "bucket list" of mum of two Julie Smith.

She is Miss December in the cheeky calendar that features 11 of her friends and acquaintances.

They were more than happy to show off what Mother Nature gave them in a series of tasteful poses reminiscent of the members of the Women's Institute of Rylstone in Yorkshire who stripped off for a risque charity calendar that became an international success.

Julie made the project, Poses for Pendleside, come to life with the help of her friend Helen Welsh.

And the duo hope that sales of the calendar will raise £4,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

Both from Padiham, Julie and Helen roped in their very own calendar girls and also enlisted generous donations and sponsorships from local businesses to cover all the costs of the project including printing so that all the proceeds of sales could be donated to the hospice.

The stars of the calendar inckude women from across Burnley, Padiham, Pendle and the Ribble Valley who were happy to pose in a series of racy but discreet images taken by photographer Sarah Redman.

Julie (47), a sales training consultant, said: "It was a big ask for these ladies but everyone I approached was up for it and I think because we are raising money for such a good cause that sealed it for them.

"It was great fun to do and Sarah really helped to make everyone relax, feel at ease and enjoy their photo shoot.

"We are certainly very pleased with the results and we hope that people will buy the calendar."

Shot on location at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham Julie and Helen organised flowers and props for the shoot and the calendar will go on sale from Thursday, November 1st.

The calendar was third to be ticked off on Julie's eclectic bucket list which includes a sky dive and learning to dance.

She took part in a sky dive with her twin sister, Linda, earlier this year and started dancing lessons in February with her husband, Jonathan, who runs his own business, Conlan's Butchers in Padiham.

The couple have 13-year-old twin sons, Toby and Max and one of the items still to tick off Julie's wish list is conquering the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

The calendar will be available to order online from the following link https://www.sarahredman.co.uk/view-your-pictures/90314 and available from the following places from November 1st: Conlans Butchers, Mooch Café, Jack Jones Barbers, The Hardware Store, Burnley Road, Padiham and Beautyful You, Yorke House, Ormerod Street, Burnley.