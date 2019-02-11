Man (52) arrested in connection to Padiham fire released on bail without charge

A 52-year-old man, who was arrested in connection to a huge fire in Padiham last week, has been released on bail with no charges at this stage, police have confirmed.

The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life at an address close to the scene of the fire at Storm Art Gallery in Burnley Road on Thursday evening.

Five fire engines from across Burnley, Padiham, Nelson and Hyndburn were called to premises at 6pm after the blaze broke out on the first floor of the gallery.

Firefighters spent several hours battling the flames and nearby shops and homes had to be evacuated. No-one was injured in the fire. Roads into Padiham were also closed off to traffic.

The blaze is being jointly investigated between Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1129 of February 7th.