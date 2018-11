A man and his two dogs had to be rescued after a fire broke out at a house in Brierfield.

The man and his pets were trapped in the first floor bedroom of the property in Oxford Street when fire crews arrived to save them.

The casualty was taken to hospital for treatment for a cut to his hand but the dogs were uninjured.

Two fire engines from Burnley and one from Nelson were called to the scene of the blaze which happened at 9-30pm on Monday.

The cause is now being investigated.

