Man and woman suffer 'serious' head injuries in shocking Nelson attack in their own home

Police were called shortly after 10pm last night to reports of a disturbance at an address on Roberts Street in Nelson Officers attended the address where they found a man and a woman, both in their 50s, with serious head injuries.

They were both taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where they remain in a very serious condition.

A man in his fifties was arrested at an address on Heights Road in Nelson a short time later. He remains in custody on suspicion of assault.

Police are investigating the shocking incident

Police are appealing for witnesses.