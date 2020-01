Two men have been arrested after a multi-agency operation in Pendle.

Two men have been arrested after police visited numerous takeaways in Pendle as part of Operation Latimer.

Following this operation a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of an immigration offence, along with a 38-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault on a child.

Anyone with concerns about child sexual or criminal exploitation should report this via the engage team on 01254 353525 or 999 in an emergency.