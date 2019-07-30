Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Pendle house fire aftermath

A man has died following a fire at a house in Pendle in the early hours of this morning.

At around 12-05am, a police officer driving along Burnley Road in Colne has seen a house on fire and an injured man outside.

The fire service attended and another man inside the property was found deceased.

He has yet to formally identified and officers are trying to trace his next of kin.

The man who was found outside the house was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. He remains in a stable condition.

Following initial enquiries, a third man was traced and arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has since been further arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

DCI Zoe Russo from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team said: “We are still in the early stages of our investigation in liaison with our colleagues at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. Despite making an arrest, we need to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.

“If you know or saw anything that you think could help, please contact us as soon as possible.

"You can call us on 101, quoting incident reference 0007 of July 30th."

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org